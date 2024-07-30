JI announces to expand anti-inflation protests to other cities

Activists of Jamat-e-Islami (JI) hold a protest against inflation, exorbitant electricity bills and hike in petrol prices in Rawalpindi on, July 29, 2024. — PPI

The Jamat-e-Islami (JI) has announced to expand its Rawalpindi's anti-inflation protest to other cities with party Emir Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman saying that they will hold sit-ins in Karachi, Lahore, and Multan.

Speaking to party workers at the sit-in at Rawalpindi's Murree Road, Hafiz Naeem said that they would stage a sit-in in front of Karachi's governor house in the first phase which will be followed by subsequent protests in Lahore and Multan as well.



The development comes after the party head, on Saturday, warned of expanding the sit-in against skyrocketing electricity bills and high taxes to other parts of the country if the government failed to meet his party's demands.

The party's sit-in has entered its fifth day today after government team did not turn up for second round on Monday.

On Sunday, a three-member delegation including Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Amir Muqam, and Tariq Fazal Chaudhry met the JI negotiation committee, led by Liaquat Baloch at the Rawalpindi commissioner's office to hold talks to chalk out a way forward.

The politico-religious party has put forward 10 conditions, including renegotiation of agreements with IPPs, for ending its protest sit-in staged against inflation including a massive hike in electricity tariffs.



The JI's demands are as follows:

Abolition of Petroleum Development Levy on all petroleum products and withdrawal of latest increase in prices of these products.

20% reduction in prices of food commodities, electricity and gas tariffs.

Renegotiation of agreements with independent power producers (IPPs)

End clause of agreement with IPPs on making payments in US dollars.

50% discount should be granted to power consumers of 500 units

Reduction in taxes on agriculture and industrial sectors besides decreasing their financial burden by 50%

Ensure incentives to industrial sector, trade and investment to provide employment to youth.

Withdrawal of increase in taxes on the salaried class and imposition of taxes on the privileged class.

Cut in non-development expenses by 35%.

Withdrawal of all taxes on stationery and other items used in education and training of children.



Speaking to party workers in Rawalpindi, Hafiz Naeem censured the government for skyrocketing inflation and said that prevailing policies are leading to the closure of businesses.



He also underscored that they would only call off their sit-in once their demands are met, he

Calling on the government to reduce electricity prices and carry out an audit of the IPPs, the JI chief gave a two-day ultimatum to the government to meet their demands and said that the party would not call off their protest until their demands were met by the government.



Echoing the party emir's remarks, JI Karachi Chief Munem Zafar has said that they want an end to agreements with IPPs and K-Electric — Karachi's primary electricity provider.

In light of the continuing protest, the government has expressed hope to chalk out a way forward on the IPPs issue with the JI.

Govt to reduce electricity process

Speaking at Geo News' programme "Capital Talk" on Monday, Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik said that the government will reach a solution in their negotiations with the Hafiz Naeem-led party on their demand of reviewing the agreements with the IPP.

Commenting on the soaring electricity bills, the minister said that the electricity prices are likely to be slashed in the coming days.

Noting that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has constituted multiple committees that are working in different capacities to ease the burden on the poor man.

"It has been decided that the government will bear the additional expense [in terms of electricity bills] of 86% of residential houses in the country," said Malik, adding that the government has already given Rs50 billion to the relevant body.