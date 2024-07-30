'Mastermind' behind Qamar honey trap arrested

Playwright Khalilur Rehman Qamar addressing a press conference in Lahore, on July 22, 2024. — Geo News

Lahore police said Tuesday that they had captured the alleged mastermind of the gang that honey-trapped renowned playwright Khalilur Rehman Qamar.

"The gang's mastermind, Hasan Shah, has been arrested along with his accomplice. He and his partner, Rafiq, were arrested from Peshawar," an official told Geo News, adding that the suspect had also made an "objectionable" video of the playwright viral.

A woman had allegedly lured Qamar to her home late at night under the guise of discussing a new drama project. When he arrived, a few minutes later, armed men came inside the house and started beating him. He was allowed to leave allegedly after paying a substantial ransom to the gang members.

The incident took place on July 15; however, the first information report (FIR) — under PPC's Sections 395 (punishment for dacoity) and 365 (Kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) — was filed on July 21.

Following Qamar's complaint, the Organised Crime Unit (OCU) of Model Town apprehended 12 suspects, including one of the prime suspects Amina Urooj.

Urooj and 11 others are currently placed on remand as the police investigate the case.

Known for his popular dramas like Meray Paas Tum Ho and Pyarey Afzal, the playwright had met the woman at 4:40am as his doctor had advised him to "not go out in the daytime for five years".

"Even if he hadn’t said that, we meet people at night and you don’t differentiate between men and women," Qamar had told reporters.

He added that he did not force anyone by sending messages and that the woman had insisted on meeting him as she was willing to work in a drama.