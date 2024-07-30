Ex-Sindh governor Dr Ishratul Ibad to return to launch new party

Former Sindh governor Dr Ishratul Ibad poses for a photo in this released on May 29, 2024. — X/@drishratulebad

Former Sindh governor and ex-Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Dr Ishratul Ibad has announced that he will be stepping back into the political arena after years-long interlude and will be launching a new political party.

Dr Ibad, once a key leader of the Karachi-based party who served as the province's governor for a 14-year period, has been residing in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) since relinquishing his post of Sindh governor in 2016.

Announcing his return to politics, Dr Ibad, in a statement, has said that he would reach out to MQM-Pakistan (MQM-P) leaders to join his political party and keep his differences with them aside.

The ex-Sindh governor said that the current government has "less time" — a notion that the ministers have declined, vowing to complete their five-year tenure.

BMI, a Fitch Solutions company, has also forecast Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition government may prove a house of cards in the next one-and-a-half years amid economic uncertainties.

Dr Ibad said that political and economic instability have reached "dangerous levels". He also noted that the security situation was also deteriorating.

"We need strict accountability against corruption to ensure economic prosperity," Dr Ibad added.

"If governance fails, the situation can move towards any direction. The country needs strict accountability at this time. Not only the corrupt elements, but also those who come down on merit should be held accountable," he added.