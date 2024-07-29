Soldier martyred as 'violent mob' attacks security forces in Gwadar

In this representational file photo, Pakistani soldiers cordon off a street leading to the outskirts of Peshawar on September 2, 2016. — AFP

A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred and 16 others sustained injuries after "violent mob in garb of Baloch Raji Muchi" assaulted the security forces in Gawdar, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday.



A violent mob in the garb of so-called Baloch Raji Muchi or Baloch National Gathering summoned by the Balochistan Yakjehti Committee (BYC) assaulted security forces’ personnel today who have been performing duties in Balochistan's Gwadar district, the military's media wing said in a statement.

Resultantly, Sepoy Shabbir Baloch, age 30 years; resident of district Sibi, embraced shahadat, it added.

In addition, the unprovoked assaults by the violent protesters have resulted in injuries to sixteen soldiers including an officer, the ISPR said.

Moreover, the ISPR said fake and malicious propaganda is being spread on social media using doctored pictures and videos by the propagandists to gain sympathy and support for the unlawful violent march.

"Security forces have displayed extreme restraint to avoid unwarranted civilian casualties despite provocations," it said adding that the violent actions of the mob are unacceptable and those responsible will be brought to justice.

The military's media wing also urged all citizens not to fall prey to the propaganda, remain calm and peaceful, and to cooperate with law enforcement agencies in maintaining public safety and order.

"Security Forces of Pakistan, in step with the Nation, remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace and stability of Balochistan," the statement added.

The statement comes as the BYC sit-in on the National Highway entered the third day today (Monday) with the Balochistan government inviting the protesters for talks.



The sit-in started when the convoys of protesters were stopped from participating in the BYC's Gwadar meeting last week.

Protesters in Mastung, who were heading to the coastal city to attend the BYC meeting, were dispersed which resulted in 14 people being injured.

Traffic moving towards Karachi, Khuzdar, Hub, Kalat, Surab, Turbat, Panjkur and Gwadar has been affected due to the closure of the National Highway.

The protesters have demanded the recovery of missing persons and ending the practice of seizure of resources. They have also asked for spending all the resources for the betterment of the people of Balochistan.

