Parts of country to receive more monsoon rains, thundershowers till August 3

A man rides bicycle along a flooded road, following heavy rains during the monsoon season in Karachi, Pakistan July 25, 2022. — Reuters

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued an advisory highlighting chances of more rain in the country as monsoon currents from Bay of Bengal are likely to penetrate central and southern parts of Pakistan from July 27 and likely to remain till August 3.

Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in upper catchment areas of the western and eastern rivers of country from July 28 to August 4, the body said in a statement issued on Monday.

“Flash flooding is expected in Northeastern parts of Punjab including Deg, Basemter and Bein nullahs of River Ravi, Aik & Palku areas in catchment of Chenab as well as Neelum Valley, Muzafarabad, Rawalkot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber of AJ&K while Mardan, Swat, Dir, Kohistan, Shangla and Malakand of upper KP province,” the NDMA said.

Low to medium level flow is expected in rivers Jhelum Upstream of Mangla, Kabul, and its tributaries, Chenab at Marala, Khanki, and Qadirabad.

Additionally, low to medium-level flows are expected in the River Indus at Tarbela and hill torrents of DG Khan division, and increased flows are expected in the Nullahs of Zhob.

Urban flooding is expected in Northern & Northeastern parts of Punjab i.e Lahore, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Gujrat, Rawalpindi/Islamabad, and surrounding areas while southern parts of Sindh including Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Sanghar, S Benazirabad, and Karachi also face urban flooding during forecasted period.

The NDMA has issued instructions to all relevant departments to take necessary precautions to mitigate the possible effects of flooding and extreme weather.

Notably, flash floods can strike suddenly, catching people off guard. Population at risk is advised to avoid flood waters and find a safe location away from flood-prone areas. Even a mere six inches of moving water can knock you off your feet, and just one foot of moving water can sweep away a vehicle.

Bridges can be hazardous during floods. Avoid crossing them if water is flowing rapidly. Avoid staying in weak structures. In case of intense rain, seek shelter in safe places such as schools, government buildings, or any concrete buildings.

The Pak NDMA Disaster Alert application, available on Google Play Store and iOS App Store, has been launched to provide timely alerts, advisories, and guidelines to the public.