Karachi, other Sindh cities at risk of urban flooding due to monsoon rains: NDMA

an pushes a car breaks down due to submerged rainwater in Lahore. — NNI/File

ISLAMABAD: As monsoon rains continue to lash various parts of the country, the National Disaster Management Authority on Monday warned of urban flooding in Karachi and other cities across the country till August 3.

The government body has said that with monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal likely to remain in central and southern parts of the country, various areas in Sindh including Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, and Karachi might face urban flooding due to heavy rains.

Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) Chief Meteorologist Dr Sardar Sarfaraz has said that the country's financial hub might experience light showers today followed by heavy downpour tomorrow.

"There is a chance of 30 to 50 millimetres of rain in Karachi tomorrow [..] the current rain spell is expected to continue till July 31 [Wednesday]," the official said while speaking on Geo News.

He also remarked that there's a possibility of rain in different cities of the country till the end of the first week of August as another rain spell is expected between August 3 - 4.

NDMA advisory

Meanwhile, as per the National Disaster Management Authority's (NDMA) press release, heavy to hefty rainfall is expected in upper catchment areas of western and eastern rivers of the country from 28th July to 4th Aug 2024 which might result in flash flooding in northeastern parts of Punjab.

The NDMA has said that Deg, Basemter and Bein nullahs of River Ravi, Aik & Palku areas in the catchment of Chenab, as well as Neelum Valley, Muzafarabad, Rawalkot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K), are expected to witness flash flooding along with Mardan, Swat, Dir, Kohistan, Shangla and Malakand and upper parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Meanwhile, low to medium-level flow is expected in rivers Jhelum upstream of Mangla, Kabul, and its tributaries, Chenab at Marala, Khanki, and Qadirabad.

Also, low to medium-level flows are likely to be witnessed in the River Indus at Tarbela and hill torrents of DG Khan division, Increased flows are expected in the Nullahs of Zhob.

Directing all relevant departments to take necessary precautions to mitigate the possible effects of flooding and extreme weather, the NDMA has advised the masses to avoid flood waters and find a safe location away from flood-prone areas.

"Even a mere six inches of moving water can knock you off your feet, and just one foot of moving water can sweep away a vehicle," it said adding that people should not only avoid crossing bridges if water is flowing rapidly but also abstain from residing in weak structures.