Punjab standing body approves imposition of trash tax

A view of garbage spreading along Sheikhupura Road creates environmental problems. —APP

A standing committee of the Punjab Cabinet has approved imposition of the trash tax throughout the province on Sunday.

In a meeting, the Standing Committee on Finance and Development sanctioned the tax.

The waste levy will be imposed on homes and businesses in both rural and urban areas after its approval by the provincial cabinet.

In rural areas, Rs200 will be levied on a 5 marla house, Rs400 on a 10 marla to one kanal house, Rs300 on small businesses, shops in villages, Rs700 on medium businesses and Rs1000 on large businesses per month.

On the other hand, in the urban population, a monthly tax of Rs300 will be levied on a 5 marla house, Rs 500 to Rs2,000 on a house of 10 marla to 1 kanal and Rs 5,000 on a house larger than one kanal.

Similarly, small businesses in cities will be charged Rs500, medium businesses will be charged Rs1,000 and large businesses will be charged Rs 3,000 per month.

It should be noted that the garbage tax will come into effect across the province after the approval of the Punjab Cabinet.