KP writes letter to PHC CJ for judicial probe into May 9 events

Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights, Aftab Alam Afridi chairs a meeting on March 15, 2024. — Facebook/Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights, Department, KP

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law Minister Aftab Alam Afridi said that the provincial government has sent a letter to Peshawar High Court's (PHC) Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim regarding the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the May 9 incident.

"The letter requesting the establishment of a judicial commission was sent to the chief justice by the administration department," the law minister told Geo News on Sunday.

Afridi said that the chief justice will announce the names for the commission, adding that the judicial commission will be headed by a PHC judge.

A day earlier, the KP cabinet approved the establishment of a a judicial commission to probe the May 9 events during the meeting presided by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had been demanding to hold a judicial inquiry into the May 9 protests which broke out in the country last year over party founder Imran Khan's arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

During the protests, alleged PTI supporters damaged public and private properties and also attacked military installations in different parts of the country.

In May, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan reiterated his party's demand to hold a judicial inquiry into the May 9 violence.

KP CM Gandapur had also demanded to form a judicial commission to probe the violence on that day.