KP writes letter to PHC CJ for judicial probe into May 9 events

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law Minister Aftab Alam Afridi said that the provincial government has sent a letter to Peshawar High Court's (PHC) Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim regarding the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the May 9 incident.
"The letter requesting the establishment of a judicial commission was sent to the chief justice by the administration department," the law minister told Geo News on Sunday.
Afridi said that the chief justice will announce the names for the commission, adding that the judicial commission will be headed by a PHC judge.
A day earlier, the KP cabinet approved the establishment of a a judicial commission to probe the May 9 events during the meeting presided by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had been demanding to hold a judicial inquiry into the May 9 protests which broke out in the country last year over party founder Imran Khan's arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case.
During the protests, alleged PTI supporters damaged public and private properties and also attacked military installations in different parts of the country.
In May, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan reiterated his party's demand to hold a judicial inquiry into the May 9 violence.
KP CM Gandapur had also demanded to form a judicial commission to probe the violence on that day.
Modi can't divert world's attention from brutalities being committed by Indian forces in IIOJK, says FO
KP CM says people of the province suffered huge losses due to wrong decisions made in the past
Justice Tariq Masood and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel appointed for a period of one year
PTI submits a list of its candidates to ECP for reserved seats of women and minorities
Govt offers talks to JI, urges it to record protest at permitted venue as Section 144 remains in place in Islamabad
Karachi has the highest personal security risk, according to Forbes Advisor