After Imran, CM Gandapur also urges state institutions to 'become neutral'

KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur addressing the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected body of the Peshawar Press Club on May 2, 2024. — Facebook/@AliAminKhanGandaporPTI

Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur urged the state institutions on Saturday to become neutral, saying that public perception was that the incumbent rulers were "installed in power by the institutions".



The CM's statement echoed the message of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan conveyed to the media through his sister Aleema Khan, a day ago.



Aleema quoted Imran as saying to the military: “We can only request you that for the country’s sake you become neutral.”

According to her, Imran told his family that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) were morally bankrupt and the incumbent government was advertently trying to pit the PTI and armed forces against each other to achieve its political motives.

"Imran said the military is the backbone of Pakistan," Aleema quoted her brother as saying. She also said the PTI founder had approached the court to prevent his handover to the army.

Aleema claimed that multiple offers had been made to send the former prime minister abroad, but he was determined to stay in Pakistan and ensure that the military and people were not pitted against each other.

“How will the country move forward without the rule of law and democracy? Businesses have been destroyed, and people are leaving the country,” she quoted Imran as saying, emphasising his appeal to the military to stay neutral.

On the other hand, Adviser to Chief Minister on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said the PML-N was trying to save its fake government as Federal Minister for Information & Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar was giving misleading statements.

Saif said the federal government was trying to create misunderstandings between the security institutes and masses.