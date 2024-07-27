Prince William's emotional plea about King Charles revealed

Prince William's 'heartache' amid the drama of his parents King Charles and Princess Diana's turbulent divorce has been revealed in a new royal biography.

Royal author and correspondent Robert Jobson, in his new book, tried to share untold story about Prince William's 'complex' relationship with his late mother, including his heartbreaking plea about father King Charles.

The marriage of Charles and Diana came to an end in spectacular fashion, amid reports of affairs and mutual unhappiness behind the palace walls. The couple, tied the knot in a fairytale ceremony at St Paul's Cathedral in 1981, separated in 1992, and finalised their divorce in 1996 - just one year before Diana's tragic death in Paris.

In a passage published by the Mail Online, Jobson revealed: "William's relationship with his mother was also more complex than is generally understood."

According to the author, Diana leant upon William, using him as her 'emotional crutch', and the difficult family dynamics took a toll upon the young prince.

Jobson disclosed heart-wrenching plea of William to his late mother in the book, writing: "He asked Diana to stop saying negative things about his father to him, because he didn't want to take sides. And he has admitted that, on occasion, he felt embarrassed by his mother's behaviour."