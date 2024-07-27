Bill seeking to strengthen India’s defence to counter China threat tabled in US Senate

View of the US Senate chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, February 9, 2021. — Reuters

WASHINGTON: A US lawmaker has tabled a bill in the Senate seeking to build Indian defences to counter China's influence in the region.

The bill, US-India Defence Cooperation Act, was tabled by Republican Senator Marco Rubio on Friday.

The US-India Defence Cooperation Act also asked for a report on Pakistan's "use of offensive force, including through terrorism and proxy groups against India".



Additionally, the proposed bill aims to "bar Pakistan from receiving assistance if it is found to have sponsored terrorism against India".

Senator Rubio has suggested to strengthen the US-India partnership to counter China's influence, saying it is essential to enhance the strategic diplomatic, economic, and military relationship with New Delhi.

The bill aims to provide support to India in its response to growing threats to its territorial integrity and provide necessary security assistance.

Senator Rubio, in his legislation, has proposed to treat India as the same status as US allies such as Japan, Israel, South Korea, and other North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) allies regarding technology transfers.

He also suggests providing a limited exemption for India from Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) sanctions.

It is to be noted that CAATSA — a tough US law — authorises the US administration to impose sanctions on countries that purchase major defence hardware from Russia.

The bill, if approved, would allow India to purchase equipment from Russia currently used by the Indian military without having to face US sanctions.

Furthermore, the legislation also seeks to "set a sense of Congress that expeditious consideration of certifications of letters of offer to sell defence articles, defence services, design and construction services, and major defence equipment to India is consistent with US interests and it is in the interest of peace and stability India to have the capabilities needed to deter threats".

It also aims to authorise the Secretary of State to enter into a memorandum of understanding with India to increase military cooperation.

The bill also seeks to expedite excess defence articles to India for two years and grant India the same status as other allies and expand International Military Education and Training Cooperation with New Delhi.