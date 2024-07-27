A view of heavy rainfall at the Lahore railway station on August 1, 2023. — Online

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority has warned of flash flooding, landslides, mudslides and falling boulders in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Galiyat, Murree, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) in light of expected monsoon rains.

Directing relevant departments to take necessary precautions to mitigate the possible effects of flooding and extreme weather, the disaster management authority on Friday said that monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea are likely to penetrate upper parts of the country from July 27 and likely to remain till 31.

Meanwhile, various cities in Sindh and Balochistan are expected to witness isolated heavy showers from July 29 to July 31.



— NDMA

The NDMA advisory noted that rainfall may cause excessive water flow in local nullahs while hill torrents may trigger in Sulaiman and the Kirthar Ranges. Likewise, hill torrents are likely to trigger in DG Khan and Rajanpur areas as well, it added.

The authority warned that flash floods could strike suddenly, catching people off guard and advised the public to avoid flood waters and find a safe location away from flood-prone areas.

"Even a mere six inches of moving water can knock you off your feet, and just one foot of moving water can sweep away a vehicle. Bridges can be hazardous during floods. Avoid crossing them if water is flowing rapidly. Avoid staying in weak structures," the advisory further stated.

In case of intense rain, the authority advised to seek shelter in safe places such as schools, government buildings, or any concrete buildings.

— NDMA

Earlier this week, the government body's Emergencies Operation Centre, while forecasting heavy rains, had advised the masses to take necessary precautions to mitigate the potential impacts of flooding and landslides that may be caused by the rains.

It also warned of flood situations in various urban areas, rising water levels in streams and rivers, and landslides in mountainous areas.