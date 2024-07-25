Apex committee rules out operation in KP, resolves to eliminate terrorism

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur chairing a meeting of the Apex Committee on July 25, 2024. — x/KPChiefMinister/Screengrab

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Apex Committee has reiterated its resolve to eliminate terrorism, however, stressing that no military operation is being launched against terrorists in the province.



The province's top security body met Thursday after representatives of the Bannu Aman Jirga put forward their demands to eliminate terrorism and establish peace in the province.

The provincial government's resolve against terrorism came in a joint communique issued earlier today after Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur chaired the apex committee's meeting attended by top civil, police and military officials.

Five representatives of the jirga also attended the meeting.

In today's meeting, the civil-military body discussed the issues related to terrorism and the Bannu incident wherein at least four people were killed and several others sustained injuries after a protest staged on traders' call against the deteriorating law and order situation escalated and turned unpleasant.



Subsequently, in a meeting with KP CM Gandapur earlier this week, the jirga representatives had sought to dismantle armed groups operating in the province; empower police and ensure their patrolling at night; allow CTD to conduct search operations or take action against terrorists instead of security forces; and present missing persons before courts.

In the communique issued following the huddle, the apex committee stated that terrorism in all its forms is "condemnable" and the provincial administration will launch a crackdown on them, as the chief minister has directed police to arrest any armed man who does not represent the government and take action against him.

Referring to the controversy surrounding the Operation Azm-e-Istehkam, the apex committee stated that military institutions have already issued clarification regarding the new counter-terrorism drive.

"Azm-e-Istehkam is a comprehensive and integrated counter-terrorism campaign, not a military operation per se as it is being presented," DG ISPR Lt Gen Ahemd Sharif Chaudhry stated during a press conference in Rawalpindi earlier this week.

"Police will act against the offices of the militants without any discrimination," the communique said, adding that the action against the terror elements will be carried out by law-enforcement agencies including police and the counter-terrorism department of police.

The judiciary will be moved for a judicial inquiry into the Bannu incident, it said and added that assistance will be sought from the Pakistan Army for action in those areas not accessible for police action.

The statement said CTD will take action against the "suspected seminaries and areas" in line with the jirga's demands and police have been directed to ensure patrolling round the clock.

Moreover, the joint statement also called upon residents to avoid indulging in lawlessness and violent protests, stressing that the armed forces, police and the people have rendered "unforgettable" sacrifices for the elimination of terrorism. Hence, the people should abide by the law and code of conduct by refraining from any "propaganda" that may harm the sentiments of martyrs' families.

The declaration stressed that some elements targeted the state institutions in the wake of the Bannu incident, saying the unjustifiable criticism offended the ranks and files of the forces.

"This behaviour is impermissible," read the statement.