Actor Tahir Anjum thrashed by PTI's woman activist in Lahore

LAHORE: A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) woman worker on Wednesday vented anger on stage actor Tahir Anjum by storming his vehicle and thrashing him outside the party's hunger strike camp which was established outside the Punjab Assembly.
The enraged party worker, who was at the protest to support her leaders, ripped one of his sleeves while trying to drag him out.
The PTI supporter, accused of viciously pounding and cursing the actor, who is also Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) Cultural Wing's president, was identified as Aneela Jutt aka "Neeli Pari".
Aneela alleged that Anjum used to post derogatory videos to malign incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan, dubbing him a "terrorist".
Videos of the incident flooded social media, showing the PTI activist hurling abuses at the stage actor as he fiercely fought to stay inside his car, with the sleeve of his right arm reduced to tatters.
Some cops and bystanders intervened to stop Aneela, but to no avail, as she refused to give in and resisted the security personnel, ignoring their warnings and entreaties to let Anjum leave the scene.
After much rumpus, Anjum managed to flee the riot.
Later, speaking to journalists, the actor expressed outrage over the incident and claimed that the PTI’s bullies did not even care that his children were also in the car with him.
He slammed the PTI workers for resorting to "hooliganism" like members of a "terrorist outfit" and for buffeting him.
Before leaving the scene, Anjum also denied posting videos against the PTI founder or doing anything illegal to trigger such an attack.
The incident took place outside the Punjab Assembly building, where the Imran-founded party is staging its second token hunger strike protest after Islamabad demanding the release of arrested PTI leaders.
