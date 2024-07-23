Pakistan Navy takes charge of multinational maritime security task force

Capt Mathews of the Royal Canadian Navy (left) hands over baton of command to Commodore Asim Sohail Malik of the Pakistan Navy at the change of command ceremony on July 23, 2024. — Pakistan Navy

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy has taken over the command of Combined Task Force 150 (CTF-150) for the 13th time at an impressive change of command ceremony held at Headquarters US Naval Forces Central Command Headquarters in Bahrain.



Commodore Asim Sohail Malik of the Pakistan Navy assumed the charge as the CTF 150 commander from Capt Mathews of the Royal Canadian Navy, the Pakistan Navy said on Tuesday.

The multinational coalition of navies, CTF 150 is one of the five task forces operating within the ambit of Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), with a mission to promote maritime security to counter illicit activities at sea.

"Addressing the audience, the incoming Commander CTF-150 Commodore Malik assured that his team is fully geared up to efficiently shoulder this prestigious responsibility to contribute towards Maritime Security and Stability in the region," the statement read.



The commodore also lauded the outgoing commander of the task force, Capt Mathews of the Royal Canadian Navy, and his team for their staunch commitment and commendable services to achieve the set objectives of CTF-150.

Commodore Malik underlined that CTF-150's area of responsibility consisted of some of the world’s most challenging and important international waters.

He assured that his team will strive to further strengthen the efforts of this multinational task force to provide robust security in this vital maritime region.

The CTF commander also highlighted that the Pakistan Navy was committed to working with coalition navies to ensure peace and stability within the Area of Responsibility.

"Pakistan Navy has the distinction of commanding CTF-150 twelve times previously. This being the 13th Command, is a manifestation of the trust and respect reposed in the Pakistan Navy by the coalition partners," the navy stated.

The change of command ceremony was attended by Pakistani Ambassador to Bahrain Saqib Rauf, Honourary Consul of Canada in Bahrain Hatim Zubi, Commander Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) Vice Admiral George M Wikoff, Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Force Rear Admiral Ahmed Al Binali besides representatives of several other navies operating with CMF.