NDMA issues alert for potential flooding, landslides in KP, AJK

Residents in vehicles and motorcycles pass through rain water accumulated on IJP Road after heavy rain in Islamabad on July 10, 2024. — APP

ISLAMABAD: Strong monsoon currents are set to move into the upper regions of Pakistan leading to widespread rains across various parts of the country, the National Disaster Management Authority's (NDMA) National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) said on Tuesday.

These monsoon currents, which will move into the country from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, will bring along series of rains in the next 24 hours that will potentially continue until July 27.



There are also forecasts for thunderstorms and rains to hit areas of Sindh tonight, including Karachi, Hyderabad, Umarkot, Mirpur Khas, Nawabshah, Sukkur, Larkana Division, Tharparkar, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Islamkot, and surrounding areas.

Additionally, the NEOC has anticipated heavy to moderate rainfall in southern Punjab's Rohi and Rahim Yar Khan, Azad Kashmir's Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur.

Such rains are also expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Bajaur, Shangla, Battagram, Buner, Kohat, Bajaur, Mohmand, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Swabi, Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda, Hangu, Kurram, Waziristan, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, and Dera Ismail Khan and areas of Gilgit Baltistan.

The NDMA has urged people to take necessary precautions to mitigate the potential impacts of flooding and landslides that may be caused by the rains.

It also warned of flood situations in various urban areas, rising water levels in streams and rivers, and landslides in mountainous areas.

NDMA issued instructions to all relevant departments to alert Emergency Response Teams and mobilised resources to ensure a swift response to any arising situations.

"Tourists are advised to avoid traveling to these areas during the forecasted period," the statement said. "The public is advised to remain vigilant and follow instructions from local authorities."

NDMA advised the public to stay informed and download "Pak NDMA Disaster Alert" mobile app for timely alerts and closely monitor weather reports.