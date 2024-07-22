Imran, Bushra sent on 7-day remand in Toshakhana case

PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi ahead of a court hearing. — AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: An accountability court on Monday approved a seven-day remand for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in connection with the recently filed Toshakhana reference.



The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had sought a 14-day remand of the couple, but the court turned down the request and asked the anti-graft body to produce the suspects on July 29.

The anti-corruption body's team had presented the couple before the court after the expiry of their previous eight-day remand and also submitted a progress report to the judge.

The 71-year-old cricketer-turned-politician has been in prison for almost a year now in three cases — the Toshakhana case, cipher case, and the un-Islamic marriage case. His wife, Bushra Bibi, has also been behind bars for months.

However, a court suspended his sentence in the Toshakhana case, while other courts overturned his convictions in the cipher and iddat cases, respectively.

While there were hopes for his and Bushra's release in July, they were dashed when NAB arrested them on fresh charges related to the sale of state gifts.