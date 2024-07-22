Teenage boy burned to death in Muzaffargarh over land dispute

People stand behind a crime scene tape. — AFP/File

MUZAFFARGARH: In a horrific incident, a teenage boy was allegedly burned to death over a land dispute in Alipur Tehsil of Muzaffargarh, Geo News reported Monday.



According to the police, the victim named Ehsanullah was burned alive in the Seetpur city and a case has been registered against the culprits on behalf of the boy's uncle.

The uncle, in the first information report (FIR), said that they had a land dispute with the suspects. It added that 18-year-old Ehsanullah was taken to the THQ hospital in Alipur which referred him to Multan.

The victim was tied to a tree and set on fire, said the FIR, adding that he later succumbed to his injuries. The uncle said that he has also been issued death threats before.

The police filed a murder case against four people at the Seetpur police station on the family's complaint.

The law enforcement officials said that a investigation of the case is undergoing and they are conducting raids to arrest the suspects.