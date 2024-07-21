Disgruntled PML-N leader Asif Kirmani claims Nawaz Sharif is 'helpless'

Dr Syed Asif Kirmani talking to the media in Islamabad in 2017. — YouTube/Geo News/Screengrab

LAHORE: Dr Syed Asif Kirmani, the former political secretary of ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif, has said that it seems the PML-N supremo has been rendered "helpless", claiming that the party currently has certain individuals who are what he terms "not the true face of the N-League".



"Members of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) have infiltrated the ranks of the N-League. These individuals "do not represent the true face of the PML-N," the former politician said while talking to Geo News on Sunday.

In a surprise statement on Saturday, Kirmani announced quitting the PML-N, criticising the top leadership of the ruling party. He said he had already distanced himself from the political affairs of the Nawaz-led party a long time ago.

The former N-League veteran quit the party over differences with the top party leadership's decision to form a government following the February 8 general election despite rigging allegations.

Sharing his insights in an interview with Geo News today, he expressed concerns about the calibre of current party members holding key positions, also describing them as "non-serious and incompetent".

"It seems Nawaz Sharif has been rendered helpless," the former politico claimed. "This is not the same Nawaz Sharif I once knew."

Despite his departure, the PML-N's deserter stressed he still maintains his respect for Nawaz, saying: "I respected Nawaz Sharif in the past, and I respect him now as well."

The former PML-N leader said he gave almost 19 to 20 years to the party and remained a close associate of Nawaz, adding that they have left a "loyal companion behind".

Reflecting on his decision to part ways with the party, he admitted: "It was painful leaving my home." He also called on the PML-N supremo to engage with the general public to have an idea of what they are going through. "Mian Sahib, everything is not alright. Come out, [mingle with people] and see for yourself."

Responding to a query about his future political plans, Dr Kirmani insisted that he was not joining any political party, adding he was a "born PML-N supporter" and wished to die as a member of the PML-N family".

Kirmani was appointed by then-prime minister Nawaz as his political secretary during his rule in 2013. Being a close aide of the three-time PM, he played an active role during the PML-N’s election campaign before the party rose to power in 2013.

Moreover, Abbas Khan Afridi also called it quits last month, claiming that the party’s president Nawaz was “no longer relevant in the country’s politics”.

Similarly, senior PML-N leader and former Sindh governor Muhammad Zubair, ex-prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former finance minister Miftah Ismail had left the ruling party in recent months.

Abbasi and Ismail had launched a new political party, Awaam Pakistan, earlier this month which was joined by several former PML-N leaders including Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan Abbasi, Javed Abbasi, Syed Zaeem Hussain Qadri, Rana Zahid Tauseef, Zahid Binnouri, and Sardar Anwar Soomro.