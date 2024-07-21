Federal, KP govts trade blames for 'politicising' Bannu incident

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar (left) and KP Information Adviser Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif. — APP/X/Barrister Saif/Files

The Centre and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government traded barbs on Saturday over the recent attack in Bannu during a protest rally, blaming each other for "politicising" the incident.

At least one person was killed while 22 others were injured during a gunfire attack which caused a stampede at a march in Bannu on Friday.

The gathering was staged on the call of the trader community and a complete shutter-down strike was observed. They were demanding action against the armed groups operating in the city and its adjoining areas.

Speaking to Geo News on Saturday, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led KP government was politicising the incident, accusing the party that some of its members were attending the gathering.

"A political party [PTI] tried to spoil the peaceful rally and tried to protest there," said the information minister, adding that the many armed men were involved in the protest who opened fire which lead to civilians fatalities.

Tarar said that PTI founder Imran Khan should have condemned the incident, adding that his statement claimed that there was direct firing in the protest rally.

"A conspiracy was hatched and an attempt was made to defame the security agencies. [They] are uploading pictures of children belonging to another country and claiming that the people were martyred by direct firing," said the minister.

Stressing that the government has noted everything, Tarar said that the situation in Bannu is returning to normal but fake news is being spread. "Some political forces want to take advantage of this and sabotage it," he added.

The information minister, while speaking about KP government's decision to form a commission to probe the incident, said some people of the opposition party were present in the rally.

"The government there should not have the right to investigate it themselves. Their own people were involved who joined the protest, how can they do justice?" he questioned.

The KP government on Saturday announced to form a commission to conduct a transparent investigation into the Bannu incident.

Tarar's statement 'stupid, ridiculous': KP govt

Meanwhile, KP Information Adviser Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif denied Tarar's allegations, terming his statement as "stupid and ridiculous".

"No member of the PTI was involved in Bannu protest," said Barrister Saif, adding that the PTI founder and KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur have condemned the incident.

"Attaullah Tarar's statement is a sinister attempt to worsen the situation. Bannu is a sensitive area and there was a terrorist attack a few days ago wherein soldiers and soldiers and civilians were martyred," he highlighted.

Saif said that the government was politicising the incident instead of ending terrorism. "These people deserve jails, not power," he said.