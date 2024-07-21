Nawaz Sharif's ex-political secretary Asif Kirmani quits PML-N

ISLAMABAD: After Abbas Khan Afridi's departure from the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz last month, former political secretary of the ex-premier Nawaz Sharif, Dr Syed Asif Kirmani, announced to quit the ruling party on Saturday.
Kirmani, in a surprise statement today, said that he has distanced himself from the political affairs of the Nawaz-led party for a long time.
Censuring the PML-N government, the politico said the people were "dying of [inflated] power bills and inflation" while a group of leaders were cheering the rulers on their "ineffective governance".
"Nawaz Sharif Sahib! All is not well."
However, he did not give a clue about joining another party. Kirmani added that he will soon issue a detailed statement about his decision to quit the party.
Kirmani was appointed by former prime minister Nawaz as his political secretary during his rule in 2013. He was considered a close associate of the ex-premier and played an active role during the PML-N's election campaign before the party rose to power in 2013.
Kirmani became the latest PML-N leader who quit the party over differences with the top party leadership's style of politics and its decision to form the government following the February 8 elections despite rigging allegations.
Lately, Afridi parted ways with the ruling party last month claiming that the party’s president Nawaz "is no longer relevant in the country’s politics".
Similarly, PML-N leader and ex-Sindh governor Muhammad Zubair, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail have also parted ways with the ruling party in recent months.
Abbasi and Ismail had launched a new political party, Awaam Pakistan, earlier this month which was joined by several former PML-N leaders including Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan Abbasi, Javed Abbasi, Syed Zaeem Hussain Qadri, Rana Zahid Tauseef, Zahid Binnouri, and Sardar Anwar Soomro.
Sources says PPP backed PML-N's plea against Supreme Court's verdict in PTI-SIC reserved seat case
"Government will continue and boost its efforts to help the Muslims of Palestine," says Rana Sanaullah
Gulistan-e-Johar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Surjani, North Karachi, New Karachi among other areas receive showers
Rain follows amazing view that graced Karachi's skies this afternoon
Justice Tariq Masood and Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel of apex court appointed as ad hoc judges
In open letter to JCP members, Ayub raises "great concern" over appointment of retired judges in SC