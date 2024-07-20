Karachi likely to receive more rain tomorrow

Children enjoy riding bicycles on a rainy day in Karachi on July 20, 2024. — APP

Sindh's megapolis Karachi is likely to receive more rain coupled with thundershowers tomorrow (Sunday) after light to moderate showers today brought some relief to the residents reeling under the scorching heat.



The isolated rain in the city cooled down the temperature for a brief period which had soared up to 40.5°C during the past few days while feels like reaching 56°C.

However, the citizens got a little respite from the unbearable heat when it rained on Friday evening and further on Saturday afternoon.

As per the Met Office, the maximum temperature in megalopolis is shot as high as 39°C during the past 24 hours. Despite the forecast of rain for another day, the meteorological department said that the weather in the port city is expected to remain hot and humid, with mercury likely to go up to 38°C.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more rains with wind and thundershowers in various parts of the country with occasional gaps during the next week.

Strong monsoon currents are likely to penetrate from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal in the upper parts from July 22.

In this regard, weather expert Jawad Memon said that the low-pressure system evolving in the Bay of Bengal is likely to affect Sindh as well, with chances of downpours in Karachi between July 22-23 and throughout the next week.

However, the intensity of rain could be measured in the coming days.

The PMD has advised all the authorities concerned to remain vigilant and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation.