Commission to probe Bannu firing incident, says KP govt

Protesters run as gunfire broke out during a protest rally in Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on July 19, 2024. — AFP

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Saturday has decided to constitute a commission to investigate the Bannu firing incident that resulted in multiple fatalities

"KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has taken notice of the ongoing situation in Bannu and announced the formation of a commission for transparent investigation of the incident," said Information Adviser Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif.



His remarks refer to the firing incident in Bannu wherein four people killed and several others were wounded during a protest rally against the worsening law and order in the district.

The protest was staged on the call of the trader community, where a complete shutter-down strike was observed. They were demanding action against the armed groups operating in the city and its adjoining areas.

Many people were also injured due to the stampede.

The adviser said that the commission will conduct a transparent and impartial investigation and submit its report which will be made public and legal action will be taken against those responsible.

He also said that the commission's report would identify those who were involved in the incident, stressing that rumours and unverified allegations should be avoided before the report.

Barrister Saif said that security is usually on high alert in sensitive places. He highlighted that the sensitive nature of the area was also the reason behind the incident.

He advised the people to remain careful amid the ongoing wave of terrorism.