Remains of Pakistanis slain in Oman terror attack brought back: PIA

These image grabs from a UGC video taken on July 16, 2024 show shows people fleeing the scene of a shooting at the Imam Ali Mosque in the Al-Wadi Al-Kabir area in the east of Oman's capital Muscat. — AFP

KARACHI: A spokesperson for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) confirmed Friday that the bodies of four Pakistanis, who died in a rare attack at a mosque in Muscat, Oman, have been repatriated to Pakistan.

The assault — for which the terrorist organisation Daesh took responsibility and Pakistan labelled as a "dastardly" terror attack — occurred on Monday evening at the Ali bin Abi Talib mosque in the Wadi al-Kabir neighbourhood of Muscat.

The Royal Oman Police said the three gunmen — all Omani nationals — were brothers and "were killed due to their insistence on resisting security personnel". It said that police investigations had indicated the three gunmen were "influenced by misguided ideas".

The six people killed by the gunmen were four Pakistani nationals, an Indian, and a police officer responding to the attack. Twenty-eight others were injured.

In the statement, the PIA said the body of deceased Syed Qaiser had been brought to Karachi and would later be transported to Lahore. Meanwhile, the bodies of Ghulam Abbas and Hasan Abbas have been transported to Islamabad, while Suleman Nawaz's to Lahore.

It was the first known operation claimed by the Daesh group in the sultanate, which is among the most stable countries in the Middle East.

Monday's attack came ahead of Ashura, an annual day of mourning that commemorates the seventh-century martyrdom of Imam Hussain, his family, and companions in the battle of Karbala.