Torrential rain inundates low-lying areas in Hyderabad, Matiari

Vehicles on their way during the heavy rain in Hyderabad on July 23, 2023. — INP

Different parts of Sindh on Friday night experienced heavy monsoon showers, causing waterlogging in low-lying areas.

As per the details, Hyderabad, Matiari, Tando Allahyar, Bhit Shah and other areas of the province received heavy showers tonight.



Besides disrupting the smooth flow of traffic, electricity breakdown was also witnessed in many parts of the province soon after the start of the rain.

In addition to this, the rainwater entered the houses located in the low-lying areas of the province. Roads were also submerged by rainwater disrupting the flow of traffic.

With the first drop of rain, a large part of Hyderabad plunged into darkness as 130 feeders tripped.

Earlier this week, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast rains across the country from July 16 to 21 as "moderate monsoon currents are likely to penetrate from Arabian Sea".

The Met Office predicted that all four provinces, as well as regions of the Azad and Jammu Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB), will experience new spells of rain-wind and thundershowers under the influence of the weather system.

Punjab/Islamabad

Rain wind and thundershowers are expected in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Tala Gang, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Okara, Pakpattan, Kasur, Khushab, Sargodha, Bhakkar, and Mianwali from July 17 to 20 with occasional gaps.

Monsoon downpours are also expected in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, DG Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu, Rajanpur, Rahimyar Khan, and Layyah from 17th to 19th of this month, according to the latest weather forecast.

Sindh

Mainly hot and very humid weather is expected in most districts of the province.

Rain-wind and thundershowers are expected in Mithi, Sanghar, Umarkot, Tharparkar, Mirpur Khas, Badin, Sajawal, Thatta, Karachi, Hyderabad, Jacobabad, Sukkur, Shikarpur, Qamber Shahdadkot, Larkana, Dadu and Padidan on July 18 and 19 with occasional gaps.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Rain-wind and thundershowers are expected in Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Malakand, Bajaur, Shangla, Battagram, Buner, Kohat, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Hangu, Kurram, Waziristan, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan from 16th to 21st July with occasional gaps.

Balochistan

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of the province.

Rain-wind and thundershowers are expected in north/eastern parts of Balochistan (Khuzdar, Kalat, Lasbella, Awaran, Ziarat, Zhob, Barkhan, Musa Khel, Shirani, Kohlu, Harnai, Naseerabad and Jaffarabad) this week.