Karachi lawyers seek exemption from wearing black coats amid heat wave

KARACHI: Lawyers in Karachi have sought permission from the judges of sessions’ court to appear in the courts without wearing black coats amid scorching heat.

The Karachi Bar Association (KBA) sought an "exemption from wearing black coats" in the courts due to extremely hot and humid weather.

The bar association wrote a letter to the sessions judges, seeking an exemption for lawyers from wearing black coats for 10 days due to the ongoing heat wave in the port city.

The KBA general secretary said that lawyers were facing difficulties in performing tasks while wearing black coats and also bearing health issues.

The temperature in the city has reached alarmingly high levels for the last few days making life miserable for the masses after mercury soared to 37°C today which felt like 54°C.

A day earlier, the mercury in the metropolis reached a sweltering 40.5°C which in reality felt like scorching 56°C as sea breezes came to a halt while humidity level was 66% at 5pm.

The feels-like temperature is based on the experience of the actual sensation of heat or cold outdoors and is based on various environmental factors comprising humidity levels, air temperature and wind speed — all of which together influence the perception of weather among individuals according to their exposure.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had predicted that sea breezes would be started in Karachi from Thursday evening which would slightly bring down the mercury to 36°C to 38°C.

Moreover, it also forecast chances of isolated thunderstorms and rain from Thursday to Friday in the provincial capital.