Two more die as Karachi's feel like temperature hits 54°C

A volunteer showers a woman with water during a heatwave in Karachi. — AFP/File

KARACHI: As the residents of the metropolis continue to reel under extreme heat, the Sindh Health Department on Thursday confirmed two more heatstroke fatalities in last two days.

The two deaths reported at Civil Hospital have propelled the number of heatstroke casualties from June till now to 51.

The city has been in the grip of a heatwave for the last few days making life miserable for the masses as they face hours-long unannounced load-shedding despite the power utility's assurances.

A day earlier, the mercury in the metropolis reached a sweltering 40.5°C which in reality felt like scorching 56°C.



The feels like temperature is based on the experience of the actual sensation of heat or cold outdoors and is based on various environmental factors comprising humidity levels, air temperature and wind speed — all of which together influence the perception of weather among individuals according to their exposure.

Meteorologists say that the "feels like" temperature is the perceived temperature in a certain area and can be higher owing to environmental factors, despite the actual temperature.

It is the temperature which is sensed by the human body after its interaction with the temperature reflected from Earth's surface.

Furthermore, the health department revealed that nearly 50 heatstroke cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that the current temperature in the country's financial hub stands at 37°C which feels like 54°C.

With humidity levels standing at 64%, the metropolis is experiencing a 24-kilometre-per-hour sea breeze, the Met Office said.