KP, Punjab cities 'at risk of urban flooding' due to monsoon rain

Residents wade along a flooded street after heavy monsoon rains in Lahore. — Reuters/File

ISLAMABAD: As country braces for monsoon rain, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued an alert warning of urban flooding in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other parts of the country.

NDMA's Emergencies Operation Centre, in its warning issued on Wednesday, said that monsoon rains and thundershowers are likely to hit Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Islamabad, KP and central and northeastern Punjab from July 17 to 21 with occasional gaps.

The alert comes as the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday said that all four provinces including the AJK and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) regions will experience new spells of rain-wind and thundershowers from under the influence of the weather system.

Furthermore, the NDMA in its statement has said that Swat, Mingora, Battagram, Mardan, Swabi, Haripur, Abbottabad, Kashmir, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujranwala and Sialkot are likely to receive rain accumulation exceeding 50 millimetres under the monsoon spell.

Stressing the chances of strong winds and lightning strikes, the body has issued instructions to all relevant departments to take necessary precautions to mitigate the possible effects of flooding and extreme weather.

Meanwhile, the masses have been advised to take precautions to prevent flooding and to ensure their safety from lightning strikes, avoid going outside during bad weather and keep a safe distance from electrical poles and wires.

A day earlier, the NDMA had also issued an alert regarding possible glacial lake outburst floods (GLOF) in the mountainous regions of KP and GB due to an increase in temperatures coupled with expected heavy rains.

The provincial Disaster Management Authority of KP and the GB Disaster Management Authority have been directed by NDMA to coordinate with relevant departments in order to ensure necessary preparations and emergency response measures.

Moreover, to alert local communities, tourists, and travellers in the areas at risk, departments have been instructed to perform their designated duties. Locals and tourists have also been advised to avoid unnecessary travel.