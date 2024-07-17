Ashura processions staged across country amid tight security

Mourners take part in a procession on the ninth day of Ashura in the Islamic month of Muharram in Karachi on July 16,2024. — Online

Ashura processions, in remembrance of the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions at Karbala, began across the country on Wednesday with thousands of mourners in attendance.

Youm-e-Ashur, the tenth of Muharram-ul-Haram, is observed to pay homage to Imam Hussain (RA) and his devoted companions for their sacrifice in the Battle of Karbala.

This day is a poignant reminder of the unwavering resilience of Imam Hussain (RA), the beloved grandson of the Prophet (PBUH), his family, and devoted companions, who valiantly defended Islam in the face of opposition and cruelty.

The government suspended the mobile and internet services in a bid to prevent any untoward incident. Moreover, Pakistan Army troops and Civil Armed Forces (CAF) have been deployed along the routes of the main procession.



In his message on Ashura, President Asif Ali Zardari stressed upon the need of display of unity and facing the forces of cruelty and evil with steadfastness while learning lessons from the incident of Karbala.

He appealed to the entire nation to stand for forbearance, hard work and justice, besides realising the requirements of the poor and the needy.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stressed to promote equality, tolerance, unity and discipline within ourselves to deal the internal and external threats facing the country.

Advising to draw inspiration from the values of fortitude and courage from the martyrs of Karbala, the premier said everyone should forget the racial, professional, linguistic and other differences to make our country stronger.

Karachi

The mourning procession in the country's biggest city kickstarted from Nishtar Park, in which not only men, but women, children, and the elderly are also participating.

Allama Shehanshah Hussain Naqvi addressed the mourners at the begining of the procession.

To ensure security, the mourners are allowed to enter the designated procession areas after a thorough check.

The people, who walk for around 9-10km, will start from Numaish and continue until Memon Masjid in Kharadar.

The mourners, to show their love for those who lost their lives in Karbala, also donate blood, in light of which several blood donation camps have also been set up.

Strict security arrangements have been made for the metropolis' procession and an official informed Geo News that more than 10,000 police personnel have been deployed for the main procession's safety.

The MA Jinnah Road and its nearby streets have been blocked, while only those mourners who have 'passes' will be allowed to enter the procession route with their cars.

Lahore

The mourning procession started at around 8am from Nisar Haveli. The mourners had last night prayed "Namaz-e-Ali Akbar", following which they rested and then began their procession today.

The procession will go through its traditional route, in which a swarm of people are participating. In light of the people's participation, stalls have been set up by volunteers for food and water (niaz and sabeel).

For security purposes, all the roads coming towards Mochi Darwaza have been closed using containers and barbed wires. At the main gate, a security check has been set up, where people are allowed to enter after being checked thoroughly.

Peshawar

About 12 processions will be held in Peshawar today with the first one starting from Imam Bargah Syed Ali Shah Rizvi at 11am.

Keeping in view the security situation in the city, around 14,000 police officers have been deployed while bomb disposal unit personnel are present to clear the passageways of the procession.

All the procession routes have been blocked while mobile phone services are suspended. The mourning processions are being monitored through CCTV cameras.

Multan

In the city of saints, the central procession started from Imam Bargah Hira Haideri in the early hours of the day. When the believers reached Chowk Ghala Godam, they not only mourned but also resorted to "zanjeer zani".

The procession will then go through its usual route, crossing Lakkar Mandi Chowk, Ghanta Ghar, Water Works Road, and other areas. It will end on Namaz-e-Maghrib at Dargah Shah Shams Tabrez.

The small processions will also join the central procession. In all, 116 Youm-e-Ashur processions and over 130 majalis will be staged in Multan, for which more than 6,000 security personnel — apart from volunteers — have been deployed.

CCTV monitoring is being conducted of all prominent processions and CPO Multan Sadiq Ali Dogar told Geo News that to enter the procession, there's only one way — and it's allowed after a three-layered security check.

Rawalpindi

The first central mourning procession will depart from Imambargah Ashiq Hussain Teli Mohalla in Rawalpindi.

According to the police, mobile phone service will remain partially suspended in surrounding areas while police jammers will be present along the traditional routes.

Metro bus service will remain suspended in Rawalpindi but will be restored from from Faizabad to Federal Secretariat.



More than 6,000 policemen and 900 traffic police personal have been deployed across the city.

Quetta

The Ashura procession started from Alamdar Road in Quetta at around 9am while phone services have been suspended.

Hyderabad

Strict security arrangements have been done for Ashura in Hyderabad with over 4,000 personnel and officers deployed for the security of the procession.

All the streets and shops on the route of the procession are closed, said the senior superintendent of police, adding that a control room has been set up to monitor the procession.