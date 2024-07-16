PTI activist Sanam Javaid shifted to KP House

PTI's Sanam Javaid can be seen smiling while being taken for court hearing on July 15, 2024 in Islamabad. — X/@MurtazaViews

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) firebrand loyalist Sanam Javaid has been transferred to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House in Islamabad on the directions of KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur's orders, the CM's spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday.



Noting that CM Gandapur was in touch with Javaid's father and husband, Focal Person to CM Gandapur on Digital Media Yar Muhammad Khan Niazi said that the PTI activist, along with her family, would remain at the KP House in the federal capital.

Niazi's confirmation comes a day after the prominent PTI campaigner got relief in her months-long legal woes after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday ordered her release and stopped the police and other law enforcement agencies from arresting her.

Javaid has faced arrests and rearrests in multiple cases related to the May 9 riots, triggered after former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan's arrest in a graft case, which saw several military installations being vandalised.

She has been behind bars for almost a year, embroiled in various cases all linked to the vandalism and unrest triggered by Khan's arrest in May last year.

Before a latest case lodged in Balochistan, there were 12 cases registered against her, including the Zaman Park vandalism, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) house fire and a Racecourse Police Station incident.

She has been acquitted in a total of four cases counting the latest Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)case, and has acquired bail in the remaining eight cases.

A duty magistrate at a district and sessions court in Islamabad had allowed Javaid to walk free a day after she was arrested by the probe agency’s team in a terrorism case linked to the May 9 riots on Saturday.

The arrest came minutes after her release from a Gujranwala prison following her acquittal in a separate case under similar charges.

She was freed again on Sunday after the Islamabad court cleared her of charges in the FIA case, only to be handcuffed by Islamabad police just after an hour of release.

The PTI activist's father had then moved the IHC against her arrest after which IHC's Justice Mian Gul Hassan issued Javaid's release order and barred the authorities from rearresting the former ruling party's loyalist till Thursday.

However, the court strictly advised the PTI campaigner and her father to avoid making any hard-hitting statements during this time.