Eight soldiers martyred, 10 terrorists killed in Bannu Cantt attack

(Clockwise) Pakistan Army's martyred soldiers Lance Naik Sabz Ali, Sepoy Imtiaz Khan, Sepoy Sobhan Majeed, Naib Subedar Muhammad Shehzad, Sepoy Arsalan Aslam, Havildar Shahzad Ahmed, Havildar Zil-e-Hussain and Sepoy Ashfaq Hussain Khan in this image released on July 16, 2024. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: As many as 10 terrorists were killed when they tried entering the Bannu Cantonment, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Tuesday, with eight soldiers also martyred in the incident.

In a statement, the ISPR said the group of 10 attacked the Bannu Cantonment in the early hours of July 15, but their attempt to enter the facility was effectively thwarted by the security forces personnel.

However, when their attack failed, the terrorists rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the perimeter wall of the cantonment, the military's media wing said.

The suicide blast, the ISPR said, led to the collapse of a portion of the wall and damaged the adjoining infrastructure, resulting in the martyrdom of eight brave sons of soil.



They were identified as:



Naib Subedar Muhammad Shehzad, 44, resident of Poonch district, AJK

Havildar Zil-e-Hussain, 39, resident of Khushab district

Havildar Shahzad Ahmed, 28, resident of Neelum district, AJK

Sepoy Ashfaq Hussain Khan, 30, resident of Muzzafarabad district, AJK

Sepoy Sobhan Majeed, 22, resident of Muzzafarabad district, AJK

Sepoy Imtiaz Khan, 30, resident of Karak district

Sepoy Arsalan Aslam, 26, resident of Bahawalpur district

Frontier Constabulary's Lance Naik Sabz Ali, 34, resident of Lakki Marwat



"This timely and effective response by the security forces prevented a major catastrophe, saving precious innocent lives. The gallant and selfless action of the security forces is a testament to their unrelenting resolve in the fight against terrorism," read the statement.

The attack, as per the military's spokesperson, was carried out by the Hafiz Gul Bahadur group operating from Afghanistan and has used the neighbouring country's territory to carry out terrorist attacks inside Pakistan in the past as well.

The statement further reiterated the security forces' resolve to defend the country from the menace of terrorism and will take all necessary measures as deemed appropriate against these threats emanating from Afghanistan.

It is to be noted that Pakistan, back in November 2023, had summoned the head of the Afghan diplomatic mission in Islamabad and demanded the extradition of terrorist Gul Bahadur — the leader of a faction of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Bannu Cantt attack comes as Islamabad time again called on the Afghan Taliban administration in Kabul to prevent its soil from being used by various banned outfits for terrorist attacks against Pakistan.

Last month, the government approved the launching of operation "Azm-e-Istehkam", a renewed national anti-terror drive, in light of the surge in terrorist attacks in the country in recent months.

The country, during the second quarter of 2024 witnessed 380 violence-linked fatalities and 220 injuries among civilians, security personnel, and outlaws, resulting from as many as 240 incidents of terror attacks and counter-terror operations, said a Security Studies (CRSS) Annual Security report.

This includes 236 fatalities among civilians and security forces personnel, the report said.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, both of which share borders with neighbouring Afghanistan, have faced the brunt of the terrorist attacks and reported nearly 92% of all fatalities and 87% of attacks — wherein the former suffering 67% and the latter 25% of all fatalities in Q2, 2024.