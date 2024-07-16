PPP distances itself from PTI ban move

Senior PPP leader and Senator Sherry Rehman speaks during an interview in this undated image. — APP/File

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif government's announcement to impose a ban on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) hasn't sat well with its ally Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) which has in fact distanced itself from the federal government's decision.

Referring to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) decision, PPP's Information Secretary Shazia Atta Marri has said the Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's party wasn't consulted on the move to ban the PTI.



The move was revealed by Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, who while addressing a press conference a day earlier, said that the PTI and Pakistan "cannot co-exist" and the matter to ban the party would go to the federal cabinet and the Supreme Court.



The minister also said that the government would further file treason cases against the then-prime minister Imran Khan, the then National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Suri and former president Arif Alvi — owing to their roles in cipher case, dismissal of the no-confidence motion and the subsequent dissolution of the lower house.

The move drew a strong reaction from the PTI which in return has also demanded invoking Article 6 of the Constitution against those who undertook the unconstitutional steps despite the fact that there is a Constitution in the country.

The party has called on allies of the ruling coalition government, including the PPP and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) to clarify their position on the said issue.

Elaborating on the PPP's stance, Marri said that the party would hold consultations on the government's decision to ban the PTI.

Meanwhile, Sindh Planning & Development, and Energy Minister Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the PPP "is not in the favour of banning any political party".

"We were not consulted," he said.

Meanwhile, speaking at Geo News' programme "Geo Pakistan," PPP's Senator Sherry Rehman confirmed Marri and Shah's remarks about not being consulted and noted that the party had no idea that such a move by the Centre would be taken and that the party

Responding to a question regarding their alliance with the PML-N, the senator acknowledged that the government's move shouldn't come as a surprise to them as they are allies.

"We have also worked with allies before where every step is taken with careful due consideration with regard to its repercussions.

"I have no idea on what level this whole issue was discussed by the government," she said.

When asked about would the banning the PTI achieve anything, Rehman answered in the negative and said: "My personal opinion is that this won't achieve anything [...] Even though the PPP was subjected to various tactics in the past it still stands strong today."

"I'm of the view that you can't stop anything or anyone via ban or censorship, there are other ways to make someone mend their ways," the PPP leader said.

The PPP's move to distance itself from the PML-N government's decision is significant as the party is a key ally of PM Shehbaz-led administration and enjoys a key position politically and parliamentary as none of the parties managed to secure a simple majority in the February 8 polls.

Bilawal's party's support is therefore essential to the survival of the Centre as the PTI-backed independent candidates — who emerged as the largest single group in the general elections — got a major boost via the SC ruling declaring them eligible of reserved seats.

The development has deprived the ruling coalition of the two-thirds majority in the NA. Also, according to PTI leader Asad Qaiser, the party can also think about a no-confidence motion against PM Shehbaz once it secures enough seats.

The senator's remarks echo those voiced by other senior PPP leaders including former chairman of the Senate, Mian Raza Rabbani who has opposed the government’s decision.

He said that the talk of banning a political party is against all the norms of democracy and the government should refrain from taking such a step which will add to political chaos and bog down the economy.

Meanwhile, Farhatullah Babar dubbed banning a political party "absurd", saying: "It is also absurdity to talk about launching a treason case against a political leader."

The senior party leader said no case regarding treason or a ban on a political party can sustain itself, adding that these decisions would further deepen the political crisis. "Democracy and the state will not be able to last longer in a critical situation created by the government."