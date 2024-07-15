Monsoon rains 'to lash all parts of country from July 16 to 21'

Commuters make their way through heavy monsoon rains in Lahore on July 12, 2024. — Online

Monsoon rains are expected to hit almost all parts of the country from tomorrow (Tuesday) — July 16 to 21 — under the influence of the weather system developed in the Arabian Sea, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday.

The Met Office said, "Moderate monsoon currents likely to penetrate from Arabian Sea in the country from 16th."

All four provinces, as well as regions of the Azad and Jammu Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB), will experience new spells of rain-wind and thundershowers under the influence of the weather system.

Punjab/Islamabad

Rain wind and thundershowers are expected in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Tala Gang, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Okara, Pakpattan, Kasur, Khushab, Sargodha, Bhakkar, and Mianwali from July 17 to 20 with occasional gaps.

Monsoon downpours are also expected in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, DG Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu, Rajanpur, Rahimyar Khan, and Layyah from 17th to 19th of this month, according to the latest weather forecast.

Sindh

Mainly hot and very humid weather is expected in most districts of the province.

Rain-wind and thundershowers are expected in Mithi, Sanghar, Umarkot, Tharparkar, Mirpur Khas, Badin, Sajawal, Thatta, Karachi, Hyderabad, Jacobabad, Sukkur, Shikarpur, Qamber Shahdadkot, Larkana, Dadu and Padidan on July 18 and 19 with occasional gaps.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Rain-wind and thundershowers are expected in Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Malakand, Bajaur, Shangla, Battagram, Buner, Kohat, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Hangu, Kurram, Waziristan, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan from 16th (evening/night) to 21st July with occasional gaps.

Balochistan

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of the province.

Rain-wind and thundershowers are expected in north/eastern parts of Balochistan (Khuzdar, Kalat, Lasbella, Awaran, Ziarat, Zhob, Barkhan, Musa Khel, Shirani, Kohlu, Harnai, Naseerabad and Jaffarabad) from July 17 to 19 with occasional gaps.

Kashmir

Rain-wind and thundershowers are expected in Kashmir’s Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, and Mirpur from July 16 (evening/night) to July 21 with occasional gaps.

Gilgit Baltistan

Mainly partly cloudy to cloudy weather conditions at the time are expected in Gilgit Baltistan.

However, rainfall activity is also expected in the region’s Diamir, Astore, Skardu, Gilgit, Ghanche and Shigar from July 17 to 21 with occasional gaps.