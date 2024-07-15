Karachi to experience rise in temperature from today

Commuters can be seen quenching their thirst by chilled beverage to beat the heat at a heat stroke relief camp organized by Social Organization, at Shahrah-e-Faisal road in Karachi on June 26, 2024. — APP

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has said that the port city is expected to see a surge in temperatures starting today (Monday) after a period of cloudy weather.

The PMD forecasts an increase in the city’s "heat intensity" and the weather may remain hot and humid for the next 24 hours.

Additionally, the Met Office reported that sea winds in Karachi have ceased, while northwest winds are blowing at a speed of 18 kilometres per hour.

Meanwhile, it stated that the minimum temperature was recorded at 30.4°C and predicted that the maximum temperature is likely to climb to 35°C to 37°C with humidity level in the air standing at 73%.

However, the PMD has predicted a chance for Karachiites to see drizzle or light rain in the city in the evening or during the night.

Despite the rise in temperatures, the meteorology department, on Sunday, had ruled out another heatwave in the megalopolis, and predicted a new monsoon spell that will affect Sindh, including its provincial capital from July 18 or 19.

Although the country's financial hub received some scattered downpour earlier this week, the residents haven't had much respite from the heat and have been left sweltering in recent days.