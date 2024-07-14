Governors, CM attend Dawoodi Bohra's Muharram congregation

Dawoodi Bohra community's head Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin addresses the Muharram congregation in Karachi on July 14, 2024. — Supplied

Top government officials — including Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Faisal Karim Kundi — on Sunday attended the Dawoodi Bohra’s Muharram congregation addressed by the community’s leader Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin.



The official delegation participated in the eighth sermon of Ashara Mubaraka today.



The dignitaries, along with other senior government officials, visited the landmark Dawoodi Bohra masjid in Karachi's Saddar, where they were warmly greeted by Syedna Saifuddin, his family members, and thousands of community members gathered there.

Syedna Saifuddin briefly explained to the guests the significance of the Ashara Mubaraka gatherings. He highlighted Imam Husain ibn Ali’s (RA) principled stand for Islam, justice and humanity, for which he sacrificed his life and those of the Ahle Bayt.



Syedna drew inspiration from a hadith of the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) where he stated: “All of Creation is a single family dependent upon Allah” and declared that “the most beloved to Allah is the one who benefits His family the most.”

Syedna also explained that Creation comprises all things, and as such we should strive to benefit not just one another but all of Creation.

He also cited the hadith where the Prophet (PBUH) establishes that “Love for one's homeland is an integral element of faith”. Syedna exhorted the Dawoodi Bohra community to be law-abiding and honest citizens, partaking in all activities that result in the progress of the nation.

He extended his gratitude to the governors, chief minister, and the government for providing the Dawoodi Bohra community with every assistance and cooperation in making necessary arrangements for the Ashara Mubaraka congregations in Karachi.

Addressing the gathering, CM Murad said, "Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin's arrival in Karachi is a matter of pride for Sindh. We welcome him and the Dawoodi Bohra community members who have come from all over the world to Karachi for the Muharram congregation."

Governor Tessori expressed his appreciation to Syedna for selecting Karachi to host this year’s Ashara Mubaraka. “Along with Syedna's prayers, the community’s arrival has had a positive impact on the economic conditions of the city.”

The visit by these high-ranking officials to the Ashara Mubaraka sermon highlights the significance of this spiritual gathering and the Dawoodi Bohra community's relations with Pakistan and its people, an official statement read.

“Syedna Saifuddin's words on benefiting all of Creation and loving one's homeland resonate deeply with the community's values and their role as engaged citizens,” it added.

“This interaction between religious and state leaders during such an important religious observance demonstrates the spirit of mutual respect and cooperation that exists in Pakistan's diverse society.”

“As Ashara Mubaraka continues, it not only provides spiritual guidance to the Dawoodi Bohra community but also contributes positively to Karachi's social and economic fabric, reinforcing the community's commitment to national progress and interfaith harmony,” it concluded.