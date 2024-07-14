PTI activist Sanam Javaid gets released only to be handcuffed again

PTI activist Sanam Javaid. — Instagram/sanamjavaidkhan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javaid walked free after months-long incarceration on Sunday, only to be handcuffed once again by the Islamabad police.



The social media political activist's release from prison has been facing multiple delays recently as the law enforcers arrest her every time she is allowed to leave.

On Sunday, Javaid was freed after an Islamabad court acquitted her in a case registered by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), a day after being rearrested by the probe agency following her release from Gujranwala prison.



The Lahore High Court (LHC) had last week cleared the PTI activist of charges in a separate case linked to the May 9 riots, while allowing her plea against physical remand granted by an anti-terrorism court.

However, the FIA team booked and arrested her in a new case pertaining to the May 9 events, upon her release from prison on Saturday.



The FIA Cyber Crime Cell had lodged a case against her for allegedly posting inciting remarks on May 9, urging people to attack the Jinnah House, The News reported.

Following her arrest, the FIA team transported Javaid to Islamabad, where she was presented in a district and sessions court for acquisition of remand today (Sunday)

The magistrate on duty, Malik Imran acquitted her on her request, but she was taken into custody by the Islamabad police. Her arrest was confirmed by her lawyer in an X post.

However, it has not yet known in which case Javaid has been rearrested.

The PTI firebrand campaigner has been embroiled in various cases, all linked to the vandalism and unrest triggered by PTI founder Imran Khan's arrest on May 9, 2023. There were 12 cases registered against her, including the Zaman Park vandalism, the PML-N house fire and a Racecourse Police Station incident.

She has been acquitted in a total of four cases counting the latest FIA case, and has acquired bail in the remaining eight cases.

It may be noted that Javaid also contested the February 8 general elections from a provincial constituency in Punjab on PTI's ticket.