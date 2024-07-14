Heavy downpours forecast for Punjab on Muharram 8, 9

Commuters are facing difficulties in transportation due to stagnant rainwater due to poor sewerage system caused by heavy downpour of monsoon season, at Lytton road in Lahore on Friday, July 12, 2024. — PPI

LAHORE: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab Sunday called on the management bodies overseeing mourning processions in the province to take preventive measures in view of the wet spell predicted for the next couple of days until Muharram 9 (July 16).

The spokesperson of the disaster-tackling body of Punjab said people responsible for overseeing the mourning processions should take measures, given the weather forecast of heavy downpours across the province on Muharram 8 and 9 (July 15 and 16).

Moreover, the PDMA also directed the rescue department to stay alert, particularly on the aforementioned days.

The authority's spokesperson advised people to keep a distance from electricity poles and wires. The official also said majalis should not be held on ramshackle roofs while going near crossings of rivers, streams and nullahs should be avoided as much as possible.

The disaster management body further said flooding was feared in the mountainous regions of Dera Ghazi Khan.

It should be noted that multiple cities of the province on Friday received heavy rains, including Lahore which witnessed 315 millimetres of rain, breaking a 30-year-old record and leaving the city completely submerged under water.

The PDMA had earlier issued a flood alert fact sheet, which includes data on the monsoonal rains situation, and water levels in rivers, barrages, and dams across Punjab.

Due to the heavy rains, 12 citizens lost their lives, 14 houses were damaged, and 27 citizens were injured, including five children, three women, and four men.

Additionally, three civilians were killed by lightning in Narowal and Multan.

PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia stated that arrangements have been completed to address flood risks in vulnerable districts.

Kathia said flood relief camps had been established in mountainous areas because of the threat of flood lanes.

“There is a risk of urban flooding in Lahore, Sialkot, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala. The administration of major cities remains on high alert in view of the emergency situation,” he said.

As per APP, the water flow in all the rivers and barrages of Punjab is currently at normal levels. The water level in Mangla Dam is at 53% capacity, while Tarbela Dam is at 74%. The water levels in Indian dams on the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers are up to 37%.