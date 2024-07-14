Unknown men 'abduct' PTI lawmaker in Lahore

PTI MNA Ameer Sultan. — X/@MalikMa00911268

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Lahore Secretary General Hafiz Zeeshan on Sunday said one of their lawmakers, Ameer Sultan, was allegedly abducted by unknown men in Lahore.

Sultan, who was elected to the lower house of the parliament when he won the elections from NA-110 in Jhang, was abducted while he was at his house at Sarwar Road in Punjab's capital.



"Unknown men arrived [at this house] in two vehicles and abducted him last night," the PTI leader said, claiming that after Supreme Court's order on the reserved seats, the party members are "unsafe".

The apex court has ruled that the PTI is eligible for reserved seats, meaning that once the party gets those seats, it will become the largest party in the National Assembly.

In response, SSP Cantt Awais Shafiq told Geo News that neither had the police arrested the PTI MNA nor did the law enforcers receive any complaint about his alleged abduction.

Zeeshan, when inquired as to why no complaint had been filed so far, told Geo News that the party was drafting the complaint and would submit it to the police station tomorrow (Monday).

In a statement, PTI's top leader Asad Qaiser said he had received information that his party's MNA was abducted, questioning "[how] can a country run where politicians' loyalties are shifted".

"Law of the jungle prevails here; there's no respect for the judiciary. There's an open opposition to the court's decisions," the former NA speaker said.

Qaiser asked the government whether it would run the country's affairs "by force", but at the same time, he said that his party members would continue their struggle within the parameters of the country's laws.

"The time for condemnations is over; it's time to resist," he stated, urging that PTI's MNAs, who have to submit forms showing their party affiliation following SC's order, should be allowed to make their decisions.

"MNA Ameer Sultan should be released immediately," he demanded.