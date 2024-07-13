More rains likely in KP and parts of Punjab, Balochistan in next 24 hours

People wading through stagnant rainwater after a heavy downpour in Chiniot on July 6, 2024. — APP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast on Friday more rain-thundershowers associated with windstorms or gusty winds in different parts of the country during the next 24 hours.



More thundershowers are predicted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), northeast Punjab, central Punjab, Potohar region, Islamabad, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and northeastern Balochistan during the upcoming 24 hours, according to the national forecaster.

Heavy rainfalls are also likely at isolated places in Kashmir, northeast Punjab, central Punjab, Potohar region, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Northeast Balochistan, the PMD said in its statement.

According to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea were penetrating the upper and central parts of the country. Meantime, a trough of westerly waves was affecting the upper parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, rain-wind and thundershowers with isolated heavy falls occurred in Islamabad, Pothohar region, northeastern Punjab, central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and northeast Baluchistan.

Hot and humid weather prevailed in other parts of the country.

NDMA issues flash flood warning

The National Disaster Management Authority's National Emergencies Operation Center anticipates an increase in flows in the River Ravi nullahs (Deg, Basanter and Bein) and River Chenab catchments in the next 48 hours. Consequently, people living in low-lying areas may be affected, says the NDMA body.



It may disrupt transportation and damage buildings and infrastructure, said the NDMA statement, adding crops and livestock also may be affected.

Furthermore, low-to-medium-level flows are expected in the hill torrents of DG Khan division till July 15th, 2024. Heavy rainfall may increase inflows in the hill torrents of DG Khan and Rajanpur which may affect people, crops, infrastructure and livestock in low-lying areas.

The NDMA has advised PDMA and local administrations to closely monitor the situation and take appropriate measures to safeguard the at-risk population.

Meantime, the disaster-tackling body advised people to take preparatory actions including maintaining household drainage systems to prevent waterlogging and report any blocked drains or potential hazards to local authorities promptly.

"People are advised to take caution while travelling to landslide-prone areas. Communities at risk are also advised to follow instructions from local authorities," the NDMA said.

Rainfall recorded in Punjab in last 24 hours:

Lahore (City 119mm, Airport 86), Sargodha 58, Toba Tek Singh 46, Faisalabad 40, Bhakkar, Sheikhupura 38, Rawalpindi (Chaklala Airport 30, Kachahri 11, Shamsabad 09), Bahawalnagar 28, Sialkot (City 26, Airport 19), Gujranwala 26, Hafizabad 25, Jhelum, Kasur 21, Sahiwal 18, Islamabad (Saidpur 17, Golra 16, Bokra, Zero Point 08), Mandi Bahauddin 16, Narowal 13, Okara, Gujarat 11, Mangla 10, Joharabad 09, Jhang 05, Murree 02, Khanewal, Multan 01,

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir (Lower 36, Upper 02), Dera Ismail Khan (City 21, Airport 14), Bannu, Malam Jabba 01, Balakot 01, and

Balochistan: Barkhan 07mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were in: Dadu 46°C, Sibbi, Jacobabad and Dalbandin 45°C.