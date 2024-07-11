International airlines' plane escapes major mishap in Peshawar

This combination of images shows snaps of the international airlines aircraft on a runway at Peshawar Airport after its landing gear caught fire upon landing. — CAA

KARACHI: An international airlines' flight Thursday escaped a major accident upon landing in Peshawar, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said in a statement.



The CAA said the landing gear of the international airlines plane caught fire, adding rescue services promptly arrived on the spot and saved hundreds of lives on board after the incident was reported by airport authorities.

Upon arrival at Peshawar's Bacha Khan International Airport earlier today, the plane experienced smoke and subsequently a fire broke out in the left landing gear while manoeuvring in a loop near the runway, the aviation authority said in a statement.

The Air Traffic Controller promptly communicated the incident to the pilot, and the fire and rescue services, who arrived in time and were able to swiftly extinguish the fire and prevent a major accident.

A video from the scene showed smoke billowing from under the aircraft which had over 200 people on board.

All 276 passengers and 21 crew members, the statement added, were safely evacuated from the aircraft using the inflatable slide as shown in another video from the scene.

The flight had taken off from Riyadh for Peshawar, it noted.

According to sources, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Board has taken notice of the incident and a team will begin investigation into the incident soon.