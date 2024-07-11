Islamabad police establish social media monitoring cell to curb hate mongering during Muharram

A man uses the social media platform, X, on his phone at a market in Islamabad on April 17, 2024. —AFP

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad police have established a special cell to monitor social media applications, including WhatsApp, in a bid to curb hate mongering during Muharram, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.



An Islamabad Capital Territory police spokesperson said the AIG Operations would supervise the social media monitoring cell, which would take action against those found involved in spreading hatred.

The official warned of action against those sharing hate content during the Islamic month. “Cases will be lodged in the cyber crime cell against such persons,” the spokesperson said.

The development has come as Ashura is drawing closer. Ashura falls on 10th of Muharram, when Imam Hussain (RA) was martyred.



Faithful hold processions and majalis across the country in Muharram, while religious scholars address huge gatherings amid tight security, with thousands of law enforcers deployed to ensure security.



Muharram started on July 8 in the country, after the lunar month’s crescent was not sighted.

To curb the spread of hate material on the internet, the provincial governments had earlier sought the suspension of six social media applications for about a week during Muharram, however, the federal government has yet not taken any decision in this regard.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government on July 6 banned 143 ulema and zakireen for 60 days as part of security measures.