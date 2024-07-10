15 killed as passenger jeep falls into ravine in AJK’s Neelum Valley

The combined image shows ruins of the passenger jeep after it tumbled down onto the bank of the Neelum River in Muzaffarabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). — Screengrab/Geo News

MUZAFFARABAD: At least 15 people were dead and two injured when a passenger jeep plunged down from the Leswa Bypass Road near Devlian village onto the bank of the Neelum River on Wednesday while they were travelling from Lawat Bala to Muzaffarabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

According to Rescue 112, though police and rescue teams rushed to the accident site, their efforts faced certain difficulties due to the occurrence of rain. They added that the bodies were sent to the District Headquarters Hospital, whereas, the wounded passengers were taken to the Muzaffarabad Combined Military Hospital.

Additionally, at the scene, a woman cutting grass and two children were also injured. They were also admitted to the hospital.

Notably, at least 17 passengers were travelling in the jeep including the driver; out of which six men, four women, and three children could not survive the accident. Additionally, two other passengers were announced dead when they reached the hospital, as per the rescue officials.



Apart from the police and rescue teams, local people and youth also volunteered and took part in the rescue efforts.

As the possible causes behind the accident are still being determined, Muzaffarabad Deputy Commissioner Nadeem Ahmed Janjua told Geo News: “Apparently, there is no obvious cause for the car accident. There is also no trace present on the road where the accident took place, which can determine the cause behind the occurrence.”

He added, “The road is perfectly smooth and in good condition.”

The passengers who lost their lives belonged to two families of Lawat Bala village in the Neelum Valley. The bodies were handed over to their respective kin and their funeral prayers will be offered in the village before they are laid to rest.

Accidents like this routinely take place in the mountainous areas of AJK. The prime reason behind such occurrences is mostly faulty and worn-out public transport vehicles, but a lack of road safety measures also causes such road mishaps.