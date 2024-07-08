Kenyan court holds cops responsible for Arshad Sharif's killing, orders compensation

A file photo of slain journalist Arshad Sharif. — Facebook/Arshad Sharif

The High Court in Kenya's Kajiado County has held the local police responsible for the Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif's murder and ordered the government to pay his family 10 million Kenyan Shilling (Rs21.7 million) as compensation.



On October 23, 2022 Sharif was shot dead by Kenyan police in Tinga area in Kajiado County in what the police later described as a case of "mistaken identity".

The award followed a ruling by the Kenyan High Court, which stated that the shooting of Sharif in Kajiado by police was "arbitrary and unconstitutional".

Justice Stella Mutuku said the shooting violated the journalist's "right to life, right to equal benefit and protection of the law and right dignity, among others," NTV Kenya reported.

Additionally, the judge ordered the government to pay the family Sh10 million as compensation for the loss of life, although she suspended the monetary compensation for 30 days to allow the government to appeal against the decision.

“In view of the analysis above, I find that the respondents, jointly and severally through their actions violated the rights of the petitioners,” the judge said.

She added that the family should be updated on the status of the investigations and appropriate action be taken against the police officers found culpable.

The ruling came after Sharif’s widow, Javeria Sidique, sued Kenyan officials, accusing them of delaying investigations into the shooting and keeping the family in the dark concerning the probe.

The officials sued included Attorney General Justin Muturi, Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome, Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Renson Ingonga and the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), among others.



The slain journalist's widow Javeria Siddique, in a video message on her Instagram, confirmed that they won the case against Kenyan police in the high court in Arshad’s murder case.

She added: "No one was standing with me and I struggled [for justice] alone, except for the nation and a few media organisations." Javeria said that her husband got justice in Kenya but it was still due to be dispensed in Pakistan.

Sharif was a passenger in a vehicle when he was killed and the police claimed to have mistaken his vehicle for a different that they had been trailing, which was allegedly stolen from Pangani.



The following day, the judge said the police boss admitted that officers had “fatally wounded” Sharif in a case of “mistaken identity”.

The court ruled that Sharif was subjected to torture as his life was cut short without a just cause.