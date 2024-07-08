Life in Mumbai brought to halt by six-hour rain spell

People walk in a waterlogged subway after heavy rains in Mumbai, India, July 8, 2024. — Reuters

MUMBAI: Life in the India's Bollywood capital was brought to a halt after a six-hour heavy monsoon spell lashed the mega city on Monday.

The megalopolis received 11.8 inches of rain six hours till 7am in the morning, civic officials said in a statement.

More than two million people are said to have been affected elsewhere due to overflowing rivers, whereas flights were also disrupted flights and schools and colleges faced closure due to rains in the metropolis.



With forecasts of more heavy showers and a high tide of 4.40 metres (14 feet) in the coastal city, schools and colleges shut for the day as a precaution, the authorities added.

"There is heavy traffic on the roads and rail lines too have been affected," Eknath Shinde, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, the western state whose capital is Mumbai, said on X, urging people to stay indoors unless necessary.

Commuters waded through knee-deep water that partially submerged vehicles in many areas, while traffic clogged the city's Eastern and Western Express highways.

Water on the tracks forced railway authorities to cancel some long-distance trains, they said, while television images showed some suburban passenger trains, a critical means of daily transport for millions, halted on inundated lines.

The rains, coupled with low visibility, prompted airport authorities to suspend runway operations for more than an hour, said the airport sources.

More than 300 flights were delayed and 36 cancelled, the website of tracking service Flightradar24 showed.

In a statement, India's biggest airline and low-cost carrier IndiGo said its Mumbai flights were affected by the heavy rain, while another budget airline, SpiceJet also warned of disruptions due to bad weather.

The heavy downpour came days after record-breaking showers in the capital, New Delhi, that caused the fatal collapse of an airport roof.

Torrential monsoon rains have also triggered floods and landslides in India's north and east, as well as in the neighbouring Himalayan nation of Nepal, where at least 11 people were killed.

More than two million people have been affected by rivers flooding in northeastern Assam, where the Kaziranga National Park, home to the rare one-horned rhinoceros, was inundated with six of the animals drowned, authorities said on Sunday.

State authorities said 66 people have died in floods and rain-related incidents since May.

Flooding has also affected 31 villages in India's most populous state of Uttar Pradesh on the Nepal border, the state government said.