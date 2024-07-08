Rain, thunderstorms to hit Karachi today: PMD

A flock of pigeons flying as Karachi received moderate rains on April 14, 2024. — APP

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast isolated dust thunderstorms with rain in some areas today (Monday) which may bring about some relief to residents from the heat.

According to the PMD's forecast, the rain is expected in the afternoon with the temperatures expected to rise to 35°C to 37°C. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in the last 24 hours was recorded at 31°C.

The Met Office also said that winds blowing from the west and southwest are currently measured at 12 kilometres per hour, while humidity levels in the air stand at 73%.

Although stormy conditions are expected to hit the metropolis today, the Met Office warns that the weather is likely to remain hot and humid in the next 24 hours.

Additionally, the meteorology department has indicated that these stormy conditions may persist into tomorrow.

Emergency imposed for upcoming monsoon rains

The Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) of Karachi, ahead of the upcoming monsoon spell, imposed rain emergency in areas falling under its jurisdictionon Saturday by appointing special teams for timely drainage of rainwater.

A CBC spokesperson said in a statement 1,288 staffers have been appointed on special duties under its rain emergency plan, including 638 in seven sectors while 650 other staffers will work for the drainage of rainwater.

The board also spotted low-lying areas which could be affected after downpours. Special teams have been assigned for performing specific tasks in DHA Phase-I to Phase VIII, Clifton Block 8, 9 and the market area.

It added that heavy machinery would be deployed in the affected areas, whereas, additional teams would be deployed at commercial avenues of Khayaban-e-Shujaat, Khayaban-e-Shehbaz, Khayaban-e-Badar and Khayaban-e-Tariq.