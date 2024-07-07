Monsoon rains likely to lash Karachi from tomorrow

Commuters push their motorbikes along a street during a monsoon rainfall in Karachi on July 5, 2022. — AFP

KARACHI: After enduring a crushing heatwave with feel-like temperatures sizzling well above 50 °C, Karachiites are likely to experience monsoon rains from July 8 to 10, Geo News reported Sunday citing a weather expert.

According to weather expert Owais Haider, drizzling was forecast for the city in the Sunday evening or night, as "a thunder-cell" was expected to form in the northeast.

He said there was a likelihood of an increase in heat intensity during the day, as the temperature was predicted to fluctuate between 37°C and 39°C.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has also confirmed that Karachi may receive drizzling today evening or night. Nevertheless, overall weather would remain hot and humid in the next 24 hours, it said.

The Met Office said winds were blowing at a speed of 17 kilometres from the west and humidity in the air was recorded 74%.

It predicted the mercury to rise as high as 37°C.

In view of upcoming monsoon spell, the Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) of Karachi on Saturday imposed rain emergency in areas falling under its jurisdiction by appointing special teams for timely drainage of rainwater.

A CBC spokesperson said in a statement 1,288 staffers have been appointed on special duties under its rain emergency plan, including 638 in seven sectors while 650 other staffers will work for the drainage of rainwater.

The board also spotted low-lying areas which could be affected after downpours. Special teams have been assigned for performing specific tasks in DHA Phase-I to Phase VIII, Clifton Block 8, 9 and the market area.

It added that heavy machinery would be deployed in the affected areas, whereas, additional teams would be deployed at commercial avenues of Khayaban-e-Shujaat, Khayaban-e-Shehbaz, Khayaban-e-Badar and Khayaban-e-Tariq.