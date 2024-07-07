School headmaster allegedly rapes minor on pretext of giving eidi

People carry signs against a gang rape that occurred along a highway and to condemn violence against women and girls, during a protest in Karachi September 12, 2020. — Reuters

KARACHI: A school's headmaster allegedly raped his 10-year-old female student on the pretext of giving her eidi in the city's Moach Goth area, Geo News reported Saturday.

Following the incident, the father of the victim registered a first information report (FIR) at the Mochko Police Station.

According to the FIR, the father mentioned that three of his daughters take tuitions from the headmaster.

"The headmaster called and asked to send our daughters on June 21, saying he wants to give them eidi. However, when I refused, the headmaster insisted after which I sent my daughters," said the FIR.

Following the incident, the girl also underwent medical examination. The police said they are waiting for the report.

The victim's parents and local residents of the area protested at the Hub River Road against the suspect not being arrested. Due to the protest, the traffic was affected.

In a similar incident last month, a principal of a private school was arrested for torturing and harassing a female student. He was accused of attempting to rape a Class 10 student at the school near Orangi Town.

The principal had been sending obscene messages and harassing the victim for several days.

During the incident, he allegedly turned the CCTV camera towards the ceiling and coerced the student to commit adultery, threatening to fail her in her matriculation exams and ruin her future if she did not comply.