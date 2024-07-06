Omar Ayub's resignation as PTI secretary-general 'rejected on Imran's order'

PTI leader Omar Ayub Khan. — AFP/File

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has turned down the resignation of its Secretary-General Omar Ayub Khan, saying that the politician would continue serving on the post in line with the directives of party founder Imran Khan, the party said in a statement on Saturday.



In a surprising development, top PTI leader Ayub stepped down as the secretary-general of the Imran Khan-founded party last month “to focus" on his role as the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly of Pakistan.



However, his resignation was not approved as both the PTI's core committee and parliamentary party opposed the step, asking him to withdraw his decision to step down from the party's coveted post.

In an official statement released today, the party said that the opposition leader will continue as the PTI secretary-general and benefit the party with his political experience and leadership.

“The parliamentary party as well as core committee of PTI through separate unanimous resolutions, reposed trust in him, commended him for his services and requested him to continue as PTI secretary general,” the statement read.

— PTI

It further stated that the incarcerated former prime minister also appreciated Ayub’s services and acknowledged his sacrifices for the party.

The PTI leader had tendered his resignation on June 22, 2024, via letter addressed to the cricketer-turned-politician and party Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan.

In his resignation letter, Ayub, who is also the NA opposition leader, had said that further changes would be made in the organisational structure of the PTI in the coming days on the directions of the party founder.

The development came amid reports of rifts in the ranks of the PTI with Geo News reporting citing sources later that week that PTI-backed 27 Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) lawmakers deliberated on the option of resignation from the National Assembly in protest against the party's top leadership.

Of the 27, the insiders had said 21 of its lawmakers hinted at forming a forward bloc over top leadership's inability to secure the release of party founder from jail, the sources added.

Subsequently, ex-PM Imran also admitted to rifts and grouping within the party but refuted reports of any forward bloc within the PTI, stressing that there were no major differences within the party.