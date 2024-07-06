CM Maryam-led Punjab govt to launch scholarship programme, laptop scheme

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz gestures while charing an official meeting. — Instagram/bilalazharkayani.official

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has directed the authorities concerned to launch “Punjab Honahar Merit Scholarship Programme” and a laptop distribution scheme for students in the province.



Maryam issued the directives to increase the number of meritorious scholarships from 4,000 to 25,000 while chairing a special meeting of the Higher Education Department on Saturday, an official statement issued by the provincial government read.

”100% fees of the students doing BS from government and 8 selected private universities will be paid from the scholarship," the chief minister said.



She also called for facilitating private sector for the promotion of higher education and added that “private sector’s participation will provide opportunities for higher education to the youth of remote areas”.

She reviewed recommendations for the establishment of universities under public-private partnership, and agreed to facilitate the private sector in this regard in addition to calling for the construction of new universities in Jhelum, Vehari and Bahawalnagar.

Moreover, Punjab CM also decided to introduce new market-driven disciplines in colleges with less number of students and to bring in a foolproof system for the appointment of divisional directors and principals purely on merit through an online portal system.

A plan for providing new buses to government colleges was also presented to her.

Additionally, the chief minister decided to establish the Punjab Board Coordination Commission for reforms in the affairs of education boards and said: “It is advisable to constitute a high-level ministerial committee to review affairs of the private universities.”

She also expressed pleasure over the successful programme of MD CAT and E CAT free classes in 90 colleges of Punjab. “The scope of free MD CAT and E CAT classes in colleges should be gradually expanded for the students from remote areas,” she added.

The performance of provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat and the Higher Education Department were also appreciated by her.