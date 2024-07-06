PTI moves IHC against revocation of NOC for Islamabad rally

PTI leaders addressing a press conference in Islamabad on July 6, 2024. —Screengrab/ X/@InsafPKTV

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking contempt of court proceedings against those who suspended a no objection certificate (NOC), forcing the party to call off its rally in the federal capital scheduled for today.



The political party had announced holding a rally in the Tarnol area on the outskirts of Islamabad on Saturday. Simultaneously, the PTI had filed a plea in the high court seeking permission for its rally.



Hearing the petition, IHC Justice Babar Sattar on June 26 directed the party and the city's administration to amicably sort out the issue after which the deputy commissioner allowed the PTI to hold its rally.

However, Islamabad Chief Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa later suspended the NOC citing the beginning of the month of Muharram and security concerns along with complaints lodged by the local people.

The chief commissioner, in a letter dated July 5, said that the police on Wednesday confirmed recovering a heavy cache of weapons and ammunition.



Stressing that an intelligence-based operation (IBO) was still underway in Tarnol, the official highlighted insufficient manpower to secure a local Imam Bargah and the rally at the same time, particularly in Muharram.

The intelligence agencies, he added, had shared information about the presence of security threats in the area during this month.

Apart from the security threat, he said residents of Tarnol also conveyed their concerns over permission for the public gathering in the area.

Hence, Randhawa said he deemed it "expedient in the public interest to suspend the NOC till Chehlum".

In its petition filed in the IHC, the party said the Islamabad DC apprised the court on July 4 that the NOC had been issued.

Nevertheless, the plea added, the PTI leaders got to know about the NOC’s suspension through the Islamabad Police’s post via its official handle on social media platform X.

It further argued that suspension of the NOC for the public gathering despite the court order amounted to contempt of the court. Hence, it said, the court should take action against violators of its order and issue an order for holding the rally.

Meanwhile, the chief commissioner, DC, inspector general, Tarnol police station's station house officer (SHO) and others have been made parties in the case.

Talking to media in the IHC premises, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan announced calling off the rally and said: "Commissioner does not have the authority to suspend the notification issued on the high court order."

The politician further maintained that a hearing on their contempt plea could not be held due to the judge’s absence.

He also announced sharing the next course of action after their political committee's meeting.